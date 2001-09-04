How to Lose Weight with a No-Diet Plan

September 04, 2001


Heather Harvey, 38 of Brooklyn, New York actively made the decision to make big changes in order to get healthy.

I was five months pregnant with my second child when I stepped on the scaleand it read 233. Seeing that number shocked me into action, so that same afternoon I walked into an Equinox gym and asked for help. A trainer started me on an elliptical, which I worked out on for 30 minutes a day, five times a week.

I also wrote down everything I ate. Those two changes made my blood pressure drop and my pregnancy healthier. After my son was born, I continued to exercise and also used measuring cups to control portions.

One morning while pouring cereal, it hit me how convenient it would be to have a bowl premarked with portions. So I created dishware called Measure Up Bowls. Today, Im 83 pounds lighterand Im so excited to help other women succeed, too.

PoundsSize
Before:23318–20
Now:1506–8
Total lost:8312

Super-Pregnant to Slim timeline

  • 233 lbs-November 2006-Expecting … and in need of a gym

  • 215 lbs-May 2007-New baby = cardio circuits at home

  • 205 lbs-June 2007-Strict portion control is working!

  • 165 lbs-January 2008-My first unassisted pull-up

  • 150 lbs-Now-Hello, size-6 jeans!

Her gift: To help Heather track the intensity of her cardio workouts, Polar is giving her the FT40 watch ($179.95), which monitors calories and fat burned via heart rate, and the heart-rate-sensing Cardio Sports Bra ($69.99). Go Heather!

