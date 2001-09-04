How to Lose Weight with a No-Diet Plan



Heather Harvey, 38 of Brooklyn, New York actively made the decision to make big changes in order to get healthy.

I was five months pregnant with my second child when I stepped on the scaleand it read 233. Seeing that number shocked me into action, so that same afternoon I walked into an Equinox gym and asked for help. A trainer started me on an elliptical, which I worked out on for 30 minutes a day, five times a week.



I also wrote down everything I ate. Those two changes made my blood pressure drop and my pregnancy healthier. After my son was born, I continued to exercise and also used measuring cups to control portions.

One morning while pouring cereal, it hit me how convenient it would be to have a bowl premarked with portions. So I created dishware called Measure Up Bowls. Today, Im 83 pounds lighterand Im so excited to help other women succeed, too.

Pounds Size Before: 233 18–20 Now: 150 6–8 Total lost: 83 12

Super-Pregnant to Slim timeline

233 lbs-November 2006 -Expecting … and in need of a gym

-Expecting … and in need of a gym 215 lbs-May 2007 -New baby = cardio circuits at home

-New baby = cardio circuits at home 205 lbs-June 2007 -Strict portion control is working!

-Strict portion control is working! 165 lbs-January 2008 -My first unassisted pull-up

-My first unassisted pull-up 150 lbs-Now-Hello, size-6 jeans!

