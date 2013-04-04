Poll: How Carb-Conscious Are You?

In their prime, low-carb-diet superstars like Atkins and South Beach spawned new lines of low-carb food products and even inspired popular restaurants to offer low-carb menu items.
Despite the resulting carb phobia, nutritionists assure us carbohydrates are part of a healthy diet and provide energy for the body and proper organ function. They also point out that certain carbs, such as fiber-rich whole grains, offer greater nutritional benefits and may help keep your waistline trimmer than those containing refined white flour or excess sugars.
So, we want to knoware you still influenced by the low-carb crowd or do you blaze your own bread-laden trail? Give us the low-carb lowdown in this short poll.