Poll: How Carb-Conscious Are You?

In their prime, low-carb-diet superstars like Atkins and South Beach spawned new lines of low-carb food products and even inspired popular restaurants to offer low-carb menu items.

Despite the resulting carb phobia, nutritionists assure us carbohydrates are part of a healthy diet and provide energy for the body and proper organ function. They also point out that certain carbs, such as fiber-rich whole grains, offer greater nutritional benefits and may help keep your waistline trimmer than those containing refined white flour or excess sugars.

