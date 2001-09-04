Out with the Negative and in with the Positive



I managed to hit all my goals for the week, which is exciting!! I planned all my meals, tried a new class at Equinox called Whipped (it was awesome!), ran over 6 miles and took a spinning class – showing my exercise has been spot on. I plan to work out six days this week as well. My exercise goals are to run 10 miles over two days, take at least one spin class, and then do my cardio circuit of bike, arc trainer, stair master, and treadmill for 20 minutes each for the rest of the days - plus training with the trainer.

I had another event this Saturday night and I feel like I am paying the price for having fun. I ate well before and during the event, but I did have more than my fair share of drinks. The next day, I had a great breakfast, than poof! A switch in my brain turned on as if I was supposed to eat badly. It was like my brain took me back to my college days when we would pig out after we went out.

This behavior makes me feel sad, down, icky, and everything in between. Whats my story? I feel like I am throwing away this golden opportunity that was bestowed upon me. I mean how many people do you know have free access to a beautiful high-end fabulous gym and a dream team who is supporting your efforts 100 percent of the way? AND to make matters worse, not only do I have a team of experts at my disposal, I have an unbelievable support system in my family and friends.

Why am I afraid of succeeding? Is it because than I cant hide behind my weight anymore? I am determined to find these answers, determined! And to find those answers I touched base with Marissa (the fabulous nutritionist) and hope to come up with some tools, strategies, exercises to help me. Wish me luck! I will definitely share it all!!

Weekly Challenge:

Be positive. Do not self-sabotage. Erase any negative thoughts and replace them with positivity!!