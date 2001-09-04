Accomplishing My Cardio and Food Goals Never Felt Better

They say the clothes make the man  or in my case the woman! We had the stylist photo shoot this week and it was so much fun! I got to see Fatou and Alanna who look marvelous!

Its exciting to see all three of us succeeding and finding fabulous clothes to fit our new and changing bodies. The stylist, hair stylist, make-up artist, and the rest of the dream team were just awesome. I cant say thank you enough for all their kindness and encouragement.

I had a great week - ran over 12 miles (accomplished my goal of two 5-mile days, one 2-mile day and one 1-mile day) mixed in with spin and other cardio and my food was spot on with all things good!

I also had a very productive conversation with Marissa (the nutritionist) and feel as though a weight has been lifted  no pun intended. I feel so much more confident about facing my fears, losing the weight, and just being a healthy gal. Ive never felt like this before.

Yes, I am still fearful, but I am more secure about myself, and my relationship with food. Weight and food do not define who I am, and I feel as though Im getting there. Like I said before, its clicking, but this time, I feel like I am getting much closer to it sticking and its a wonderful feeling!

Goals for this week:

Be positive. No self-sabotaging. Erase any negative thoughts and replace them with positivity!!