How to Stay Strong and Positive When the End of a Great Journey is in Sight

I received the best compliment this morning and I am just beaming. And no, it wasnt that I had a nice shirt on or that I looked really great. My spin instructor said that, “I was a really good spinner especially for someone without spinning shoes.” It was the best compliment I have gotten in weeks.

I am happy to report that I have been saying a lot of “thank-yous” lately, but none felt as good as this one. It means that I have a strong mind and body and I find that better than anything – even if my ass does look good in my new jeans! Nevertheless, youve already read that I really do love spinning.

The last few weeks Ive been toying with buying spinning shoes, but I havent done so because they are expensive. Also, after this program I may have to change gyms and each gym has different spin bikes, so I may be buying shoes that dont fit into another bike, and that would stink. Ill have to make my decision soon I guess but until then, I will ride this compliment and continue to spin in my good old sneaks!

Since I brought up that the program will be ending soon, Ive been thinking about it a lot and its making me really sad. I dont want this to end. I love the support, the gym (its just heaven), and my trainer Jessica. She is so calm, patient, flexible with my schedule, and she silently pushes me. I wont keep meeting with Marissa the nutritionist and just typing this is making me really sad. I am going to really try to make the most of every minute.

As often as we hear this – you really dont know how good you have something until its lost. I have a dream team at my disposal to help me battle this war with my weight, a battle that I have waged for years. I have to accomplish what I have set out to do, to fight the emotional eating, the self-sabotage, the negative thoughts, and become a positive, healthier Deanna.

Now is the time and I cant waste another minute worrying about what I have to do – I just have to do it! I urge you all not to wait another minute either – thats what got us to this weight, right? If you normally say, “Ill start on Monday,” try to make any day youre Monday! Cmon and join me and we can make a dent. I need all the support I can get!!

Goals for this week:

Be positive. No self-sabotaging. Erase any negative thoughts and replace them with positivity!