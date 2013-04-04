I Lost 72 Pounds Without a Diet

In January 2007, my friends and I were making resolutions. Mine was to lose a few poundsno big deal. Id always been chubby but thought I “carried it well.” I didnt know how wrong I was: when I stepped on the scale, it read 242 pounds. I was heavier than some football players!

The next day, I hit the gym. I managed to find a treadmill behind a pole, so nobody could see me work out. To avoid feeling self-conscious, I started going to the gym at odd hours (like 3 a.m.!) and tried different routines like Spinning, weight lifting, yoga, and cycling. And I used a Polar heart-rate monitor to push myself to burn more calories.



Dieting was a real challenge. As an information-technology consultant, I'm constantly traveling (more than 200 nights a year), and I relied on fast food and chocolate cake to comfort me after long days. Since my job makes eating out inevitable, I needed to make better choices. I started asking for meats grilled, without sauce or cheese, and salad dressing on the side. I also kept healthy snacks like Larabars in my carry-on and tracked my calorie count (1,500 per day) online, so I wouldnt overindulge or deprive myself.

After 11 months, I lost 72 pounds. Im now thinner and healthier than I was in high school!

From size 20 to slim timeline

242 lbs: January 2007 -Went to the

gym for the first time in forever.

220 lbs: April 2007 -Using a heart-rate monitor for motivation works.

190 lbs: July 2007 -Dropped more than 50 lbsthe weight of my dog, Bailey.

175 lbs: October 2007 -Completed my first triathlon. What a rush!

-Completed my first triathlon. What a rush! 170 lbs: Now–I've kept it off for two-and-a-half years!