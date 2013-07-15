Need to know what to order at a restaurant or fast-food joint on The CarbLovers Diet? Its here. Youll even find the right foods in the right portion sizes, so you dont have to do the math yourself.

The following choices all contain at least one ingredient high in Resistant Starch as well as several other metabolism boosters. You can mix and match them, too. Pair any option that totals fewer than 300 calories with a piece of fruit.

Breakfast

Food Calories Serving size Au Bon Pain Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal 280 12 oz. CosÃ¬ Oatmeal 101 7.5 oz. Dunkin' Donuts Ham, Egg White, and Cheese on Wheat English Muffin 300 1 sandwich Einstein Bros. Sante Fe 360 1/2 portion Einstein Bros. Spicy Elmo 360 1/2 portion Jamba Juice Blueberry & Blackberry Oatmeal 290 8.9 oz. Jamba Juice Coldbuster 240 16 fl oz. Jamba Juice Fresh Banana Oatmeal 280 9.6 oz. Jamba Juice Protein Berry Workout With Soy Protein 270 16 fl oz. Orange Julius Bananarilla 400 20 oz. Orange Julius Berry Banana Squeeze 270 16 fl oz. Panera Strawberry Granola Parfait 280 8.25 oz. Starbucks Apple Bran Muffin 350 1 muffin Subway Egg & Cheese on 9-Grain Bread With Egg White 320 6-inch sandwich Subway Ham, Egg, and Cheese on 9-Grain Bread With Egg White 350 6-inch sandwich

Pair any option that totals fewer than 300 calories with a piece of fruit or side salad.

Food Calories Serving size CosÃ¬ Hummus and Veggie 397 10.2 oz. Einstein Bros. Traditional Potato Salad 355 1/2 cup Einstein Bros. Half Chicken Chipotle Salad 360 7.8 oz. Fazoli's Grilled Chicken Artichoke Salad 240 12.3 oz. Jamba Juice Chimichurri Chicken Wrap (without sauce) 410 1 wrap P.F. Chang's Buddha's Feast Steamed With a Side of Brown Rice 210 9-oz. lunch bowl Subway 6" Oven Roasted Chicken on 9-Grain Wheat Bread 310 6-inch sandwich Subway 6" Turkey Breast on 9-Grain Wheat Bread 280 6-inch sandwich Subway 6" Veggie Delite on 9-Grain Wheat Bread 230 6-inch sandwich Wendy's Chili + Side Salad 225 Small chili; side salad Wendy's Sour Cream and Chives Baked Potato 320 1 potato Wendy's Southwest Taco salad 400 1 salad

These options contain all the right ingredients, but the portions theyre sold in are too large for a single meal. Consume only Â¾ of what you are served. For servings that total more than 500 calories, skip one of your snacks.