Drop-Pounds-Fast Diet: Your Shopping List

Shop only once this week. Use a list to get everything you need, so you won't have to go into dangerous territorythe supermarketduring your diet week. Here's everything you need to lose 5 pounds this week.
Breads and grains:
Small bagels
Whole-wheat tortillas (6-inch size)
Microwaveable brown rice
Plain instant oatmeal
Dairy and eggs:
Fat-free cream cheese
Light string cheese
Fat-free veggie cream cheese
Liquid egg whites
Trans fat–free margarine
Nonfat vanilla yogurt
Fat-free milk
Meats:
Smoked salmon
Turkey sausage
2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts
3-ounce can albacore tuna
3-ounce pork chop
3-ounce sirloin steak
Fresh produce:
1 bunch asparagus
Small baking potato
Strawberries
Dill (for salmon)
garlic
1 onion
1 lemon
1 orange
1 grapefruit
1 cup green beans
1 pear
1 ear of corn
Baby carrots
Fresh salsa
Grapes
Zucchini
Blueberries
Cucumbers
Tomatoes
Red bell pepper
Romaine lettuce
Salad greens (mesclun or baby green mix)
Melon (cantaloupe or honeydew)
Frozen items:
Edamame
Snack aisle:
Black-bean dip
Raisins
Plain popcorn (microwave or kernel)
Almonds
Pantry staples:
Black pepper
Salt
Dijon mustard
Nonstick cooking spray
Balsamic vinegar
Low-fat salad dressing (your choice of flavor)
Light Italian dressing
Tomato sauce
Other:
Ground flaxseed