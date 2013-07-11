Fat-Blasting Strength and Cardio Plan

Chris FanningGood news: You dont have to pump iron or run marathons to succeed on The CarbLovers Diet. But exercise will help you lose weight more quickly (and keep it off), and youll feel great doing it too.

Thats because a diet rich in Resistant Starch and other carbs fuels your muscles, speeds your metabolism, and makes your energy soar, so even former couch potatoes may want to hit the gym!

This easy, full-body routine takes less than 30 minutes a day, and you can do it at home or at the gym. It combines strength training and cardio, plus a quick belly-blasting routineÂyoull burn nearly 900 extra calories a week, plus trim about 3 inches a month from your belly, hips, and thighs!

Do these moves with dumbbells, a sturdy bench or step, a mat, and a stability ball. Here's a sample schedule, but its fine to skip a day or two.

Blast fat and calories! Your cardio plans

To burn off all the fat covering those gorgeous muscles you're sculpting, do 4â5 of these 35-minute interval workouts per week. Why intervals? Because they're the fastest way to burn maximum calories in minimum time.

The intensity levels below are based on a scale of 1â10, where 1 is kicking back on the couch and 10 is pushing as hard as you can. After each workout, cool down at a slow pace for 5 minutes.

Outdoor walking workout

1.Walk at a moderate pace (an intensity of 3â4) for 5 minutes to warm up.

2.Pick up your pace for 3 minutes so you're working at a 6â7.

3.Crank your pace up to an 8 for 2 minutes. Take shorter, faster steps, drive your bent elbows back, and let your hips move from side to side.

4.Repeat steps 2 and 3 five more times.

Treadmill workout

1.Walk at a moderate pace with no incline (an intensity of 3â4) for 5 minutes to warm up.

2.Pick up your speed to a 6â7 for 3 minutes.

3.Rev up your pace to an 8, and increase the incline by 2%â3% for 2 minutes.

4.Repeat steps 2 and 3 five more times.

Elliptical workout

1.Use light resistance with a medium ramp (for an intensity of 3â4) for 5 minutes to warm up.

2.Keeping light resistance, raise ramp to high for 3 minutes, aiming for an intensity of 6â7.

3.Lower ramp and increase resistance; work at a challenging pace (about an 8) for 2 minutes.

4.Repeat steps 2 and 3 five more times.

Bike workout (outdoor or indoor)

1.Pedal at medium speed/resistance (an intensity of 3â4) for 5 minutes to warm up.

2.Increase your speed and/or resistance to moderate intensity (a 6â7) for 3 minutes.

3.Up your intensity to an 8 for 2 minutes.

4.Repeat steps 2 and 3 five more times.