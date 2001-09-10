"I Jogged Off 60 Pounds!"

Now

Lisa Oaks traded in ice cream treats for daily runsand has never been happier.

When I was pregnant in the late 90s, my husband and I thought it was hilarious that local Dairy Queen employees knew us by name and orderthe Mr. Misty slush with ice cream! But in October 2008, I bent over to tie my shoes andweighing 192 poundsfound I couldnt breathe. I did some research and decided to give Dr. Siegals Cookie Diet a try for several months, checking in with my doctor.



The diet jump-started healthy habits I stuck with: I cut out alcohol, bread, pasta, and excess sugar, and started eating more fresh veggies. I also started walking around the block and got up to 30 minutes, about 2 miles, a day. After a few months, I gave myself small running goals, like jogging from one light pole to the next. Soon, I was going longer and longer distances. Before I knew it, I had lost 60 pounds in eight months!

Pounds Size Before: 192 16-18 Now: 132 4–6 Total lost: 60 10

From Heavy to Healthy time line:

192 lbs-October 2008 -Got on a bike for the first time in years.

-Got on a bike for the first time in years. 164 lbs-December 2008 -Biking works: Dropped two dress sizes.

-Biking works: Dropped two dress sizes. 146 lbs-February 2009 -Walked a 5K to raise money for multiple sclerosis.

-Walked a 5K to raise money for multiple sclerosis. 132 lbs-April 2009 -Surgery helps control my seizuresand ups my energy.

-Surgery helps control my seizuresand ups my energy. 132 lbs-May 2010–now-Looking good in size 6 jeans!

