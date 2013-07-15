3 Carb-Eating Fears to Conquer Right Now



It's time to stop worrying and learn to love carbs! To ease your mind, we've squashed your top three carb concerns so you can finally enjoy your favorite foods without the guilt.

Carbs made me heavy in the first place!

The fact is, they didnt. Important research from big, multicenter studies uncovered this: Slim people eat the most carbs, and the heaviest people eat the least.

Im already eating way too many carbs!

On the contrary, youre probably carb-deficient! The marketers behind fad diets have done a nice job convincing people that they are eating too many carbs. In reality, most people eat too few of themthe right ones, at least. Consider that for good health and optimal body weight, the countrys top nutrition experts recommend that you get:

25 to 35 grams of fiber (found primarily in carbs) a day; most people get fewer than 15.

At least 10 grams of Resistant Starch (found primarily in carbs) a day; most people get fewer than 4.

5 to 9 servings of fruits and vegetables a day; most people eat fewer than 3.

3 servings of whole grains a day; most people dont get 1.

So carbs are "in" now. What happens when theyre "out" and low-carb is back “in”?

The nutrition-science community has always endorsed a carbrich diet as the best way to stay healthy and slim. As for Resistant Starch? There are hundreds of peer-reviewed, published studies supporting its benefits for health and weight loss. The bottom line: Carbs may be “in” now, but theyre honestly here to stay.

