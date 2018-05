From the outside, migraines can be somewhat of a mystery. You know the pain can be unbearable and debilitating, but it's hard to understand how people who get migraines really feel. And if you've ever had one of these painful headaches, you can tell people just how excruciating they can be—physically. But it's hard to communicate the psychological challenges that go along with a condition that can strike with or without warning.

So what do people really wish migraine-free people knew? We asked five women with frequent migraines, and Mia Minen, MD, a neurologist and director of headache services at NYU Langone Medical Center, in New York City, to give us the real deal on these mother-headaches.