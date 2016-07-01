6 Weird Migraine Warning Signs

Migraines are severely disabling, with symptoms ranging from intense head pain to nausea, vomiting, and fatigue. If you suffer from migraines, it's helpful to know some common warning signs, so you can prepare for or try to prevent one. Watch this video for signs that a migraine might be around the corner.

Got migraines? You might have symptoms before the pain hits. For example:

Aura: It's often visual: flickering lights, spots, or lines.

Yawning: Can be a sign of an impending migraine, especially if it is happening every few minutes.

Cravings: You might crave certain foods (like chocolate).

Needing to pee: Frequent urination can mean a migraine is coming.

Depression or excitement: Mood changes sometimes precede the head pain.

Trouble speaking: Caution! This can also signal a stroke. (So be sure to get check out by a doctor to be sure.)