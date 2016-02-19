Find Out What's Really Causing Your Headache

Find out if you're suffering from a migraine, tension headache, or something else with this guide.

News &amp; Views
February 19, 2016

Got a throbbing pain? Help is on the way! Find out if you're suffering from a migraine, tension headache, or something else with this guide.

If you bonked your noggin skiing or went overboard at happy hour, it's clear why your skull is pounding. But diagnosing head pain isn't always such an easy call. A headache can be primary, meaning the headache itself is the problem, or secondary, meaning it must be a sign of an underlying illness, from a sinus infection to scary (and rare) stuff like a brain tumor.

"A secondary headache must be recognized, as it can be dangerous," says neurologist Jack Schim, MD, co-director of the Headache Center of Southern California. Follow your symptoms to decode your pain.

