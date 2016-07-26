4 Ways to Make Zucchini 'Zoats,' the Hot Breakfast Trend of Summer

Brown sugar, raisins, and walnuts are the classic oatmeal add-ins. But lately, fit foodies have been mixing a surprising ingredient into their morning bowl of oats: grated zucchini. The breakfast trend (appropriately dubbed "zoats") is a great way to use up your bumper crop of the popular summer veggie.

Not sold on the idea of zucchini for breakfast? There's a long list of reasons to have the vegetable first thing in the morning. For one thing, zucchini is super diet-friendly—one cup contains just 19 calories. And it's packed with good-for-you nutrients like potassium (which can lower risk of high blood pressure), vitamin C (important for building up the body's defenses), and vitamin A (to support healthy vision). Plus, zucchini's mild taste means it can be added to both savory and sweet dishes without overpowering the flavor.

Still skeptical? Here, four zoats recipes from a few of our favorite foodie bloggers that will have you ready to try the zucchini oatmeal trend.

RELATED: 26 Quick and Tasty Zucchini Recipes

Banana-Zucchini Overnight Oats

Banana is a tried-and-true breakfast staple. Zucchini? Not so much—yet. But this recipe from Hummusapien combines the two for a delicious morning meal that's pre-portioned and portable. The best part? You just need to toss the five simple ingredients together at night to wake up with a ready-to-eat breakfast in the morning.

Get the recipe: Banana-Zucchini Overnight Oats

RELATED: Oatmeal Recipes for Every Day of the Week

Vegan Chocolate Zoats

This chocolate zoats recipe from Vegan Heaven may taste decadent, but it's completely vegan (the rich, chocolate-y flavor comes from ingredients like cacao and agave). You can make the dish ahead of time or when you wake up (either way, it only takes 10 minutes!). For extra flavor, blogger Sina Wenz recommends sprinkling your bowl with fresh berries, coconut flakes, or chopped dark chocolate. Count us in!

Get the recipe: Vegan Chocolate Zoats

Zucchini Bread Overnight Oats

When it comes to breakfast food prep, Be Whole Be You blogger Lorie Yarro knows that simplicity is key. "Zoats are as easy as adding everything to a jar or container, mixing, and popping in the fridge," she says. "You can also add in superfoods like chia seeds to sneak in more nutrition.” We love that Yarro’s recipe includes raisins for sweetness and a touch of creamy cashew butter for healthy fat.

Get the recipe: Zucchini Bread Overnight Oats

RELATED: How to Make Overnight Oats

Paleo Zucchini Oatless Oatmeal

Following a Paleo diet? Holistic nutrition coach and Skinny Fitalicious blogger Megan Olson created an oat-free zoats recipe that's Paleo-approved, gluten-free, and low-calorie. To thicken the dish without oats, the recipe uses eggs, flaxseed, and applesauce. But you'll still get that chewy, satisfying texture: "Tossing the ingredients in a large mason jar the night before allows the flaxseed to really thicken the ingredients like overnight oats," she explains.

Get the recipe: Paleo Zucchini Oatless Oatmeal