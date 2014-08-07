You’ve Been Cutting Watermelon All Wrong

Do you slice your watermelon in wedges? If so, you’ve been doing it all wrong.



Sunday was National Watermelon Day, so if you plan to enjoy some of summer’s best melon, you’re going to need this trick.

Instead of slicing the melon into wide wedges that inevitably get juice all over your face and chin, cut the fruit (or any other melon) in half, then slice it in a grid. That will give you evenly sized slices that each have a bit of rind at the bottom to act as a convenient handle. The only tricky part is not eating a slice or two before guests arrive.

Watch the video to see how it’s done.

Now that you’re a pro at cutting watermelon, what other pro tips do you need to know? Of course, we recommend pouring some vodka or tequila in your watermelon for a 21-and-over treat. And if you need to cool down, pop those tequila-soaked slices in the freezer for a couple of hours and you’ll have the booziest, most refreshing dessert you can imagine.