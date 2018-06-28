Avocado Lovers, Rejoice! Whole Foods Is Selling a Dairy-Free Avocado Ice Cream

Get your hands on this sweet treat. 

Blake Bakkila
June 28, 2018

Avocado toast was just the beginning. People all over Instagram are now obsessing over avocado ice cream, which sounds like the yummy summer plant-food dessert of our dreams. It's made by Cado, which calls itself the first organic, dairy-free, avocado-based ice cream brand. 

Avocado ice cream's ingredients list is short and simple; it includes avocado puree, avocado oil, and cane sugar. At 170 calories per 1/2 cup serving, this sweet treat has fewer calories than the same size serving of Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia—yet it also racks up about half the sugar. And you already know that avocados themselves are a heart-healthy superfood.

Friday Being it’s the first Friday of the summer, I decided to celebrate with #icecreamsandwiches 😎🤤 Walnut Butter #allthegoodfats Cookies + @cadoicecream Deep Dark Chocolate #dairyfree #soyfree ice cream 🙌🏻 If you’ve been following along on my stories the past week then your probably aware that I’m super obsessed with this ice cream 😜 like, can eat the whole pint without blinking obsessed 🙊 but when you’ve gone over two years without that delicious creamy heaven that is ice cream than I think you have every right to indulge your self 💁🏻‍♀️ Now for the cookies, I whipped these babies up after I made some homemade walnut butter 🤓 so creamy!!! Here’s the dEATs on the cookies 👇🏻 - 1c walnut butter (you can use any kind of nut/seed butter you like of course, just make sure it’s creamy 👌🏻) - 1/2 an 🥑 - 1 flax egg - 1/4-1/2c maple syrup (depends on how sweet you like your cookies) - 1tsp alcohol free vanilla extract (regular would work as well, or you can sub vanilla powder!) - 1/2c coconut flour - cinnamon - 2tsp gluten free baking powder - 1/2tsp pink salt - 1/4c chopped raw walnuts Preheat oven to 375 Mix your wet ingredients! Mix your dry, minus the walnuts! Add dry to wet, mix a little, then add in your walnuts! Finish stirring and then use a cookie scoop to place onto a parchment lined baking pan. Bake for about 10-12 mins then set aside to cool! Once cooled scoop your favorite ice cream onto one cookie, then press another cookie on top! Place in the freezer for about 30mins or overnight. The perfect #summertreat with all the good healthy energy boosting fats our kids (and us 😉) need to survive the longer and hopefully 🤞🏻 hotter days! Hope your weekend is off to a magnificent start my friends, and don’t forget to enjoy every moment ❤️ #icooktheyeat #cadoicecream #cookies

A post shared by Brittany (@icook_theyeat) on

If the idea of avocado ice cream doesn't sound all that appealing, hear us out. The product comes in three traditional ice cream flavors: Deep Dark Chocolate, Simply Lemon, and Mint Chocolate Chip. Fans can expect coffee/mocha and cherry amaretto flavors to roll out soon, according to Cado's website.

The brand scored some media attention in August 2017, when the Patriots served Cado in honor of Tom Brady’s 40th birthday. Whether it’s an upcoming birthday for your lactose intolerant pal or you want to switch up your dessert game, check the freezer aisle for it at Whole Foods, The Fresh Market, and other organic or specialty markets.

