Why Most Vegetarians Go Back to Eating Meat

A new study finds that more than 80% of vegetarians and vegans end up going back to their omnivorous ways—here's the eating plan they should try instead.

Beth Lipton
December 08, 2014

If you've ever tried and failed at cutting out meat, you're not alone: Turns out 84% ofÂ vegetarians and vegans revert back to their omnivorous ways, according to a new study by the Humane Research Council. More than 50%Â said they went back to eating meat within aÂ year.

Why are so many vegetarians and vegans giving up? Though more than half ofÂ former veg-only eaters said their main motivation was health, they had plenty of reasons for calling it quits: Many (63%) said they didnât like that their lifestyle made them stand out. Lack of community also played a role; 84% reported that they were not active in vegetarian or vegan clubs or organizations.

I cook a lot of vegetarian and vegan foodâI studied at Natural Gourmet Institute culinary school, where theÂ curriculum focused largely on a plant-based dietâand I post a lot of my concoctions on Instagram, so people are always asking meÂ if Iâm vegetarian.

But in fact, my approach is more flexitarianâthat is, mostly vegetarian, but I do eat meat occasionally, as well as fish, eggs, and some poultry (though chicken isnât my personal fave). Like my vegan friends, Iâm very concerned about animal welfare and the environment, so I stick to humanely raised meatÂ and always buy organic eggs and dairy. Similar to my Paleo pals, Iâm careful to avoid processed foods and steer clear of refined sugar as much as possible. And in line with the much-lauded Mediterranean diet, I tend to load up my plate with fresh produce, enjoy lots of fish, and am not shy with the good-quality extra-virgin olive oil.

Flexitarianism to me is the best of all worlds. I love vegetarian food and enjoy the challenge of cooking it as many ways as I can (bonus points if I can get my carnivorous friends to gobble it upÂ it, too). But if I go to a friendâs house, or a special restaurantâor if Iâm just craving a burgerâthereâs no guilt. Why back yourself into a corner if you donât have to, especially where food is concerned?

If youâre interested in exploring recipes and more information about lesseningâbut not necessarily eliminatingâyour meat eating, here are some books to get you started (they would all make great gifts, too):

You can also simplyÂ start adding more vegetarian recipes to your weekly meal lineup, or try Meatless Monday.

