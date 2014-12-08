Why Most Vegetarians Go Back to Eating Meat

If you've ever tried and failed at cutting out meat, you're not alone: Turns out 84% ofÂ vegetarians and vegans revert back to their omnivorous ways, according to a new study by the Humane Research Council. More than 50%Â said they went back to eating meat within aÂ year.

Why are so many vegetarians and vegans giving up? Though more than half ofÂ former veg-only eaters said their main motivation was health, they had plenty of reasons for calling it quits: Many (63%) said they didnât like that their lifestyle made them stand out. Lack of community also played a role; 84% reported that they were not active in vegetarian or vegan clubs or organizations.

I cook a lot of vegetarian and vegan foodâI studied at Natural Gourmet Institute culinary school, where theÂ curriculum focused largely on a plant-based dietâand I post a lot of my concoctions on Instagram, so people are always asking meÂ if Iâm vegetarian.

But in fact, my approach is more flexitarianâthat is, mostly vegetarian, but I do eat meat occasionally, as well as fish, eggs, and some poultry (though chicken isnât my personal fave). Like my vegan friends, Iâm very concerned about animal welfare and the environment, so I stick to humanely raised meatÂ and always buy organic eggs and dairy. Similar to my Paleo pals, Iâm careful to avoid processed foods and steer clear of refined sugar as much as possible. And in line with the much-lauded Mediterranean diet, I tend to load up my plate with fresh produce, enjoy lots of fish, and am not shy with the good-quality extra-virgin olive oil.

Flexitarianism to me is the best of all worlds. I love vegetarian food and enjoy the challenge of cooking it as many ways as I can (bonus points if I can get my carnivorous friends to gobble it upÂ it, too). But if I go to a friendâs house, or a special restaurantâor if Iâm just craving a burgerâthereâs no guilt. Why back yourself into a corner if you donât have to, especially where food is concerned?

If youâre interested in exploring recipes and more information about lesseningâbut not necessarily eliminatingâyour meat eating, here are some books to get you started (they would all make great gifts, too):

You can also simplyÂ start adding more vegetarian recipes to your weekly meal lineup, or try Meatless Monday.