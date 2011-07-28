Foodie Friday: Wholly Guacamole 100 Cal Snack Packs

By Rachel Tipovski

Can’t stop dipping into that guacamole bowl? These 100-calorie snack packs serve up lots of flavor while keeping portion sizes in control.

The Product: Wholly Guacamole 100 Cal Snack Packs ($3 or $5, for three- or six-packs; available at grocery stores nationwide)

The taste factor: This prepackaged dip tastes as fresh as homemade—sans messy avocado mashing. Try classic for a mellow garlic and onion taste, and spicy for extra heat, thanks to a jalapeño puree.

The health factor: Avocados are high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and full of potassium and fiber. And the portion-controlled 100-calorie pack keeps them diet friendly.

Editor’s pick: Spicy Guacamole adds a little extra zing to my afternoon snack.

Why we love it: These grab-and-go individual servings are a perfect way to stay healthy while eating a food I love.