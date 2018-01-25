5 Crazy Delicious Super Bowl Snacks for Everyone Doing Whole30

The first two months of the year are prime time for resolutions, which for many folks means doing Whole30—the popular elimination diet that bans all grains, dairy, added sugars, and most processed foods. Unfortunately, it is also prime time for the Super Bowl, which—with its nachos, sour cream and onion dip, chili, and cheese puffs—is perhaps the least healthy of all the great American celebrations. But, good news: it's totally possible to keep your Whole30 promises and pig out in style, too. Try a few of these easy and delicious tweaks on classic Super Bowl snacks—like potato skins, chips and dip, and deviled eggs—and who knows, you just might never go back to your old ways.

Bacon-Wrapped Dates With Almonds

Sarah Karnasiewicz

Serves 6

Time: 40 minutes

24 Medjool dates

16 ounces Whole30-compliant bacon (not thick cut)

24 almonds

Heat oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and arrange a wire baking rack on top. Slice open dates and remove pits. Stuff each date with one almond, then press closed. Cut strips of bacon in half widthwise. Wrap each date with one slice of bacon and secure with a toothpick. Arrange dates on the baking sheet, being careful not to crowd them. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until bacon is crisp. Let rest for 15 minutes before serving

RELATED: 8 Whole30 Snacks That Will Keep You Going in a Pinch

Avocado Deviled Eggs

Sarah Karnasiewicz

Serves 6

Time: 15 minutes

6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled

2 Tbsp. Whole30-compliant mayo

1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 ripe avocado

Kosher salt and black pepper

Togarashi, for garnish

Spoon mixture into a small resealable plastic bag and trim off one corner. Use bag to pipe avocado mixture back into halved eggs. Garnish with togarashi and serve immediately. Slice eggs in half lengthwise and spoon yolks into a medium bowl. Add mayo, olive oil, and flesh from avocado. Using a fork (or a potato masher) blend mixture until mostly smooth. Season generously with salt and pepper.

RELATED: 6 Hearty Whole30 Recipes That Are Anything But Boring

Sweet Potato Hummus With Parnsip or Beet Chips

Sarah Karnasiewicz

Serves 6

Time: 10 minutes

3 cooked sweet potatoes

¼ cup Whole30-compliant tahini

Juice and zest of 1 lime, divided

1 garlic clove

½ tsp. ground coriander

½ tsp. ground cumin

Kosher salt and black pepper

Extra virgin olive oil

Homemade parsnip or beet chips

In food processor, pulse the flesh from the sweet potatoes with tahini, lime juice, garlic, coriander, and cumin until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to bowl, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with lime zest. Serve with homemade parnsip or beet chips.

RELATED: 9 Healthy Super Bowl Snacks You Can Buy on Amazon

Paleo Potato Skins with Avocado Ranch Dressing

Sarah Karnasiewicz

Serves 6

Time: 1 hour

3 small/medium russet potatoes

½ cup pancetta, cubed

1 ripe avocado

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

4 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. dried dill

½ tsp. dried oregano

Kosher salt and black pepper

¼ cup plain dairy-free yogurt (such as coconut or almond)

1 jalapeno, seeded and minced

Heat oven to 400ºF. Using a fork, pierce potatoes all over and place on baking sheet. Bake until skins are crisp and potatoes are tender at the center, about 50 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes. Meantime, add pancetta to a medium skillet over medium heat. Cook until crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. In a blender or food processor, combine avocado, lemon juice, 2 Tbsp. olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder, dried dill, dried oregano, salt and pepper. Process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Thin with ¼ cup water and stir until smooth. Set oven to broil. Slice potatoes in half lengthwise and scoop out flesh, leaving about ¼-inch attached to the skin. Transfer flesh to a medium bowl and stir in pancetta and plain dairy-free yogurt. Season generously with salt and pepper. Spoon mixture back into the halved potatoes and drizzle potatoes with remaining olive oil. Place potatoes onto a baking sheet cut side up and broil until browned and crisp around the edges, about 4 minutes. To serve, top with avocado dressing and garnish with jalapenos.

To get more nutritious recipes delivered to your inbox, sign up for the HEALTH newsletter

Slow Cooker Buffalo Turkey Meatballs

Sarah Karnasiewicz

Serves 6

Time: 2 hours 20 minutes

1¼ pound ground turkey (85% lean)

1 large egg

⅓ cup almond flour

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. onion powder

¼ tsp. dried oregano

Kosher salt and black pepper

3/4 cup Franks Red Hot sauce

2 stalks celery, thinly shaved

1 Tbsp. minced chives