Try this recipe: Roasted Broccoli Salad With Celery and Apple

Pairing the deep flavor of roasted broccoli with the crisp freshness of apples and celery is a double win. If you're looking for a more hefty meal that will keep you full longer, throw in some grilled chicken or salmon. But because not all condiments are created equally—and because Dijon tends to be made with white wine—be sure to use a Whole30-approved mustard.

Ingredients: Fresh broccoli, avocado oil, salt, black pepper, cayenne, fresh lemon juice, Dijon mustard, celery, red apple, slivered almonds

Calories: 245