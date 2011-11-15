Whole-Wheat Sugar Cookies



From Health magazine



By Frances Largeman-Roth, RD

A perk of gathering the recipes for our brand new The CarbLovers Diet Cookbook (out this month) was working with so many amazing chefs. This whole-wheat sugar cookie from Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito of New York City’s Baked bakery is healthier than most (and beautiful, too).

To make cookies:

Preheat oven to 325°. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside. Whisk together 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, 1/4 cup whole-wheat flour, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon baking soda in a medium bowl. Beat 4 ounces unsalted butter, softened, and 1/3 cup each granulated and light brown sugars together in a separate medium bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Scrape down sides and bottom of bowl. Add 1 egg white, 11/4 teaspoons pure vanilla extract, and 1/4 teaspoon pure almond extract; beat until just combined. Add flour mixture; stir until incorporated. Cover bowl with plastic wrap, and chill for at least 4 hours. Dust a work surface with flour. Turn out chilled dough directly onto work surface. Roll dough out to a 1/4-inch thickness. Use cookie cutters to cut shapes in dough, and gently transfer them to baking sheets. (You can reroll the scraps—just be sure to chill in between.) Bake cookies for 12 minutes or until set but not browned. Remove cookies from oven; cool for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

To make icing:

Whisk together 2 cups powdered sugar, sifted, 1/4 cup pasteurized egg whites, and 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice in a large bowl until completely smooth. (If the icing is too thin, add a bit more sugar. If it’s too thick, add a few more drops of lemon juice.) Transfer icing to a pastry bag (or a resealable plastic bag with a small hole cut into one of the bottom corners). First, outline the cookie with icing, then fill it in, if desired. Let icing harden before serving. Cookies can be kept in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Calories: 126 per cookie