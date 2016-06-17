Super Simple Recipe for Homemade Whipped Cream

Add some flair to your next dessert with this easy recipe for whipped cream that is so easy to throw together. This video from Real Simple will amaze you by how quick it is to whip up a batch from scratch. You won’t be reaching for that store-bought bottle anymore!
Add some flair to your next dessert with this easy recipe for whipped cream that is so easy to throw together. This video from Real Simple will amaze you by how quick it is to whip up a batch from scratch. You won’t be reaching for that store-bought bottle anymore!