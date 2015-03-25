Which is Healthier: Coffee Cake or Biscotti?

Here's the buzz: It's true that these indulgent snacks are made with some of the same ingredients, like flour and sugar. But that doesn't make them equal.

"Coffee cake has more fat because there's usually more butter—in fact, many traditional biscotti recipes don't use any butter or oil at all," says Dawn Jackson Blatner, RDN, a dietitian in Chicago. On top of that, the Italian cookies have healthy add-ons: The almonds up the fiber and protein totals, and if you opt for dark chocolate-dipped biscotti, you could get some inflammation-fighting antioxidants, too.

RELATED: Cake for Breakfast! 6 Light Coffee Cake Recipes

Even if you have two biscotti, you're eating less than a coffee cake slice (about 1.7 ounces instead of 4.3 ounces), but because you're doubling up, you won't feel shortchanged. Tip: Dunk 'em in your java for an instantly flavored drink. All in all, it's a sweet deal.

Lighten Up Your Treats



Beware Reduced Fat

Mind the nutrition: The snack will contain less fat but likely more sugar—and may even have the same calorie count.

RELATED: 10 Coffee Drinks Worse Than a Candy Bar

Kick the Crumble Top

It's basically just another way to get more sugar, butter and flour into the sweet. Stick to the non-crumble version instead.

RELATED: 8 Teatime Treats Under 80 Calories

Think Outside the Danish

Many coffee shops sell bags of sugary nuts, a more nutrient-dense option that contains a similar number of calories.

Sprinkle on Flavor

Adding unsweetened cocoa powder to a latte nets you just 160 cals total (much better than 290 for a mocha!).

RELATED: Quiz: Which Restaurant Meal Is Healthier?