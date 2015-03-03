Which Is Healthier: An Asian Noodle Bowl or a Burrito Bowl?

Bowled over by burrito bowls? Have no guilt.

“As long as you’re smart about what ingredients you choose, a burrito bowl isn’t too much of a splurge food,” says Dawn Jackson Blatner, RD, a dietitian in Chicago. It’s full of lean protein (you get about 7 grams from the beans alone, along with roughly 32 grams from the chicken), plus lettuce and tomato. Add fajita veggies for an extra hit of vitamin C.

The diet wrecker, though: sour cream. At 115 calories per 2-ounce serving, it can take your meal from fine to over-the-line. And the cheese is a big source of saturated fat, so if you want to really skinny up your order, nix that, too.

Meanwhile, Asian noodle bowls tend to be a carb overload—around 100 or more grams, which is about half of what’s generally recommended for a day—and mostly refined carbs at that. Next time, opt for one with more broth than noodles.

RELATED: What 5 Dietitians Order at Chipotle

4 ways to trim your takeout

Go ramen

Just not the instant kind. At restaurants, you get fresh veggies, filling protein, and a similar calorie count to a burrito bowl.

Dodge extra dressing

With all the toppings on your burrito bowl, drizzling on salad dressing is overkill flavorwise, and it increases the calorie total.

Avoid killer crunch

Skip tostada salads—the tortilla shell can bring the dish beyond 1,000 calories, easy. Have a regular salad to cut the calories in half.

Beware of bloat

Soy and hoisin sauces in some noodle bowls pack a lot of sodium, which can puff you up, so don’t add more yourself.

RELATED: Quiz: Which Restaurant Meal Is Healthier