Your Sexiest Dinner Ever! Try This Libido-Boosting Meal

For a hotter Valentine's day, all you need to do is turn on some Al Green and start cooking. We took the time to create the perfect menu for a sexy meal that will prep you and your partner for an, ahem, wild night.

What makes it so hot? "Aphrodisiac" ingredients that interact with your hormones, brain chemistry, or blood flow, all of which may promote arousal. Follow this dinner plan and you might be able to up the steam factor of your date-night activities.

Beverage: Prosecco and St-Germain Sparkling Parisian

For centuries, pomegranates have been a symbol of fertility in paintings and literature and, in recent years, this fruit has garnered "superfood" status. Some small studies have linked consuming the fruit's juice (rich in antioxidants) to improved blood flow, which may increase genital sensitivity. (It's a bit of a stretch, but it can't hurt!) According to one small 2007 study in the International Journal of Impotence Research, it may even improve mild erectile dysfunction.

Alcohol will help loosen you up and lower inhibitions, of course. But be careful not to overindulge. Too much alcohol can decrease sensation and arousal—the exact opposite of what you want for great sex. Get the recipe: Prosecco and St-Germain Sparkling Parisian

Bites: Honey-Glazed Marcona Almonds

Stave off pre-dinner hunger by snacking on these sweet-and-salty passion boosters. Almonds are enriched with trace minerals that seem to be important to sexual health, such as zinc, selenium, and vitamin E.

And they don't call it a "honeymoon" for nothing! Sticky-sweet honey is loaded with boron, which may help boost testosterone, a hormone associated with sex drive in both men and women. Get the recipe: Honey-Glazed Marcona Almonds

Main: Grapefruit and Avocado Salad with Seared Salmon

This light, heart-healthy dish is the better choice compared to that clichéd romantic steak dinner for two, which can often leave you feeling bloated (and who wants to get frisky then?). Plus: Avocados are bursting with vitamin B6, which gives you the energy you need for sex. And the omega-3 fatty acids in salmon have been linked to lower rates of depression, likely because of the way these fats interact with mood-regulating chemicals in the brain. (It's unclear if the benefits are immediate, but hey, it's still a bonus). Finally, nutrients, like vitamin C and folic acid, delivered from grapefruit may benefit men's sexual health. Get the recipe: Grapefruit and Avocado Salad with Seared Salmon

Dessert: Chocolate Olive Oil Cake

Cap off a libido-enhancing dinner with this chocolate cake. Cocoa holds some serious mood-lifting properties thanks to trytophan and phenylethylamine. The former ups the production of the feel-good hormone serotonin in the brain, and the latter is thought to contribute to that head-over-heels-in-love feeling. Get the recipe: Chocolate Olive Oil Cake

