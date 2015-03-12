What to Order for Breakfast at Subway, According to a Dietitian

Most of us think of Subway as a lunch spot, but don't overlook the sandwich chain as a breakfast option.
Most of us think of Subway as a lunch spot, butÂ if you're on the huntÂ for a fast breakfast (and you're low on options) don't overlook the sandwich chain.
âI always applaud anyone who makes breakfast a priority,â saysÂ Roberta Duyff, RD, author of the American Dietetic Association Complete Food and Nutrition Guide ($22, amazon.com).
The main issue with Subway's morningÂ menu is that it's so slight: there are only four breakfast sandwich options. All of them are âfine calorically,â Duyff says, âbut the sodium on most of them is high."
That's why she says the best thing you can do is go with the plain Egg & CheeseÂ breakfast flatbread, which offers 360 calories, 12g fat, 19g protein, and 860mg sodium.
"It has the lowest sodium content of any,â Duyff adds. It'sÂ âa little higher than I would want, but the challenge is that with these ingredients you canât do much better. In the big picture of things, just watch what youâre consuming for the rest of the day.â
And if that just doesn't do it for you, don't feel shy about having a typical lunch itemÂ for breakfast.
The Turkey Breast and Ham Salad, for example,Â has only 110 calories, 2.5g fat, 12g of protein, and 530 mg of sodium. âItâs a light meal, [so] it may not be quite enough for breakfast,â DuyffÂ cautions. Subway offers a side of sliced apples that you can add on to bulk up your meal the healthy way.
Duyff also says to look for theÂ American Heart Association (AHA) Heart-Healthy Meals menu, aka what Subway calls its "Fresh Fit" choices. There areÂ 8 sandwiches andÂ chopped saladsÂ to choose from, each one of which meets the AHA standards, meaning they have no more than 700 calories, 26 g of total fat, and 5 g or less of saturated fat and 900 mg of sodium.