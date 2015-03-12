What to Order for Breakfast at Subway, According to a Dietitian

Most of us think of Subway as a lunch spot, butÂ if you're on the huntÂ for a fast breakfast (and you're low on options) don't overlook the sandwich chain.

âI always applaud anyone who makes breakfast a priority,â saysÂ Roberta Duyff, RD, author of the American Dietetic Association Complete Food and Nutrition Guide ($22, amazon.com).

The main issue with Subway's morningÂ menu is that it's so slight: there are only four breakfast sandwich options. All of them are âfine calorically,â Duyff says, âbut the sodium on most of them is high."

That's why she says the best thing you can do is go with the plain Egg & CheeseÂ breakfast flatbread, which offers 360 calories, 12g fat, 19g protein, and 860mg sodium.

"It has the lowest sodium content of any,â Duyff adds. It'sÂ âa little higher than I would want, but the challenge is that with these ingredients you canât do much better. In the big picture of things, just watch what youâre consuming for the rest of the day.â

And if that just doesn't do it for you, don't feel shy about having a typical lunch itemÂ for breakfast.

The Turkey Breast and Ham Salad, for example,Â has only 110 calories, 2.5g fat, 12g of protein, and 530 mg of sodium. âItâs a light meal, [so] it may not be quite enough for breakfast,â DuyffÂ cautions. Subway offers a side of sliced apples that you can add on to bulk up your meal the healthy way.

Duyff also says to look for theÂ American Heart Association (AHA) Heart-Healthy Meals menu, aka what Subway calls its "Fresh Fit" choices. There areÂ 8 sandwiches andÂ chopped saladsÂ to choose from, each one of which meets the AHA standards, meaning they have no more than 700 calories, 26 g of total fat, and 5 g or less of saturated fat and 900 mg of sodium.

