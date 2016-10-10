What to Buy at Costco, According to Foodie Experts

Stock up on these foodie-approved grocery picks from Costco to eat healthy all week long.

Kathleen Mulpeter
October 10, 2016

If you have a Costco membership (or are considering getting one), you already know that the popular warehouse club offers serious deals on bulk purchases. But many people may be surprised to learn that the store's selection extends beyond big bags of paper towels and potato chips; you can also find good-for-you grocery items there. We asked people who cook and eat well for a living—dietitians, chefs, food bloggers, and cookbook authors—to tell us what must-have items they reach for during Costco shopping trips. Here, their top picks.

1
Wild Sockeye Salmon

Getty Images

(Prices vary)

“Costco always has excellent fresh fish. If I’m cooking for a big crowd, I’ll grab a whole side of salmon to throw on the grill—it can easily serve eight or more people.”

—Gaby Dalkin, blogger at whatsgabycooking.com

2
Solera Rosey Goat Cheese

Getty Images

($10 for 1 lb.)

“Toss it into a salad with sliced heirloom tomatoes, watercress, farro, and a bit of chili oil.”

—Molly Martin, culinary director at Salt & Vine in Nashville

3
Nuttzo Crunchy Power Fuel

Getty Images

($17 for 28 oz.)

“I love Nuttzo, which is basically an upgraded version of your average nut butter—it contains seven organic nuts and seeds, including chia seeds, hazelnuts and cashews. And the 26-ounce size is a great deal at Costco.”

—Elizabeth Stein, founder of the natural-foods company Purely Elizabeth and author of Eating Purely

4
Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

Costco.com

($5 for 16 oz.)

“Costco is a good place to pick up specialty items, like coconut water. The Harmless Harvest brand tastes great and is made from fresh coconuts.”

—Lily Kunin, health coach and cook at cleanfooddirtycity.com

5
Made in Nature Dried Fruit

Costco.com

(Prices vary)

“This brand is organic and preservative-free. One way to use dried fruit: Chop it up and fold it into nut butter along with cinnamon and oats to make homemade energy balls.”

—Cynthia Sass, RD, Health's nutrition editor

6
Whispering Angel Rosé

Costco.com

($18 for 750 ml)

“Costco has an incredible wine selection, and you don’t even need to be a member to buy some! The store stocks wines from all over the world, all fairly priced. My favorite is the Whispering Angel Rosé.” 

—Gaby Dalkin

