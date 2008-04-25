Quick, Low-Calorie Summer Supper: BLT on a Bun

By Frances A. Largeman-Roth, RD
From Health magazine
If you've got hamburger buns + turkey bacon + tomato + avocado, you've got one of our favorite simple summer recipes: BLT on a Bun.
Everyone has leftover hamburger buns this time of year. Don’t let those buns go to waste—use them for this tasty take on a BLT!
- Cook 2 pieces of turkey bacon per person, according to package directions, and drain on a paper towel.
- Slice the tomato and the avocado; set aside.
- Toast the buns in the oven or toaster oven at 350° until golden.
- Spread a thin layer of reduced-fat mayonnaise on the top and bottom of the buns.
- Layer 2 slices of bacon on each bottom bun, and top with tomato and avocado slices. If you have lettuce on hand, add a layer of that, too.