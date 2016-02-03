What Beats Buffalo Wings on Game Day? Buffalo Cauliflower!

It's Super Bowl time! This is the 50th anniversary, which is awesome. It may be Peyton Manning’s last game. And the matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos is…Oh, who cares? Let’s talk about what’s really important: Snacks!

No doubt you’ll be surrounded by all kinds of tempting eats on Sunday. One way to offset the edible insanity is to contribute your own dish. But you don’t want to provoke the ire of your fellow fans by toting some lame dietetic option. Our solution? A spicy “super bowl” of buffalo-flavored deliciousness. Instead of fried chicken wings, our recipe calls for roasted cauliflower; and in place of blue cheese dressing, a creamy sauce made with yogurt and avocado, and loaded with healthy herbs. It’s every bit as tasty as buffalo wings, but will leave you feeling like you can "tackle" the world.

Buffalo Cauliflower with Green Ranch Dressing

Serves: 2-4 (can be doubled)

Dressing

2 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced (about 1 tsp.)

½ cup plain whole-milk yogurt

¼ avocado, chopped

1 Tbsp. chopped parsley

1 Tbsp. snipped chives

1 tsp. dill (or ¼ tsp. dried)

¼ tsp. onion powder

¼ tsp. cider vinegar

¼ tsp. raw honey

Salt and pepper

Cauliflower

1 large head cauliflower, cut into large, evenly sized florets (about 1 lb. after trimming)

2 Tbsp. ghee, melted, or neutral high-heat oil (such as expeller-pressed canola)

Salt and pepper

1 Tbsp. unsalted butter

3 Tbsp. Frank’s RedHot sauce (or other hot sauce)

1 tsp. cider vinegar

1. Make dressing: Place oil and garlic in a small skillet. Turn heat on to medium-low. When oil begins to sizzle, scrape the contents into a blender. Add remaining dressing ingredients, except salt and pepper; blend until smooth. Taste and season with salt and pepper (add more honey or vinegar if needed to balance flavor). Transfer to a bowl; cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

2. Preheat oven to 400ºF; line a large baking sheet with foil. In a large bowl, toss cauliflower florets with ghee and season with salt and pepper. Spread evenly in a single layer on baking sheet and roast, stirring halfway through, until cauliflower is tender and beginning to caramelize, 20 to 25 minutes.

3. While cauliflower is roasting, melt butter. Pour into a small bowl; stir in hot sauce and vinegar. Pour sauce mixture over cauliflower and stir. Continue to roast until sauce is heated through and cauliflower is beginning to brown, about 5 to 10 minutes longer. Change heat to broil and broil, watching carefully to prevent burning, until cauliflower is lightly browned, 1 to 3 minutes. Serve cauliflower hot with ranch dressing on the side.