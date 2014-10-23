What 5 Dietitians Order at Chipotle

Tacos, burritos, guacamole—oh my! If you love Chipotle, you’re not alone; in its earnings report this week, the chain announced that same-store sales rose nearly 20%, pushing it to more than $1 billion in sales for the quarter. As a result, the chain plans to add 180 to 195 stores around the country in the next year alone.

That’s a lot of chips and salsa.

With numbers like that, we think it's safe to assume you're visiting this place too. So, we polled five registered dietitians to find out their expert orders. Here’s what’s on their trays:

If you want a satisfying salad

"A salad, no dressing, made with romaine, black beans, fajita veggies, mild salsa, and guacamole (the salsa and guac serve as the dressing)."

— Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, Health's contributing nutrition editor

If you want a healthy burrito to bite into

"I order a burrito with chicken, black beans, sauteed peppers and onions (I ask for extra), guac, lettuce, and the mild salsa. Delicious!"

—Anne Mauney, MPH, RD, creator of the Fannetastic Food blog

If you want something simple and classic

"I get the burrito bowl with chicken, beans, brown rice and double veggies. No toppings."

—Laura Cipullo, RD

If you like to pile on toppings

"Vegetarian burrito bowl, double the black beans, half the rice, includes peppers and onions, mild salsa and a small bit of the corn salsa, lettuce and sometimes a super-light sprinkle of cheese. I get the guacamole on the side—save it for later!"

—Marisa Moore, RD

If you want a little bit of spice

"Burrito bowl: I get brown rice, black beans, fresh tomato salsa, guacamole, lettuce, and top with a little Tabasco sauce."

—Brittany Kohn, RD

