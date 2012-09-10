We Tested: Teakettles

The staffers here at Health threw our lovely executive deputy editor Jeannie Kim a baby shower (she has since had her son Gus! Congrats Jeannie!). The theme was âafternoon teaâ so we thought--what better time than to do a teakettle test?

What we were looking for: teakettles that would work fast (we were shipping the magazine, so didnât have hours to wait around for the water to boil), as well as those that had any interesting features.

Below, our two favorites:

Breville Stainless Steel Soft Top Kettle ($60; Amazon.com)

This is one tricked-out kettle. Not only did it heat up the water in a snap (with its "1500W rapid boil" technology), but I loved the safety aspect â a ready bell dings when the water is done boiling, then it automatically shuts off.

Oster Stainless Steel Kettle ($40; Target.com)

While not loaded with as many features as the sleek Breville kettle, this one still automatically shuts-off (although there's no bell reminder), and comes in at $20 less. Not too shabby!

