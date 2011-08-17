Thirsty Thursday: Warm-Weather Wines

By Sarah DiGiulio

Found—refreshing pours for any summer meal. No need to stow away your stemware when the weather calls for light summer meals. Crisp green salads, seafood fare, and the essential barbecue picks beckon a refreshing sip. These full-bodied, full-of flavor wines deliver bold taste to even the lightest of warm-weather dishes.



For simple salads and Thai...

Jacob’s Creek Reserve Barossa Dry Riesling ($13, bevmo.com)

This dry white stays crisp with hints of lemon and lime along with notes of apple. Chilling the wine brings out every flavor note, making it a refreshing pair with leafy-green salads or Asian-inspired dishes like sushi or spicy Thai salads. Try with our favorite light main dish salad recipes.



For your favorite fish dishes...

Sequoia Grove Napa Valley Carneros Chardonnay ($28, sequoiagrove.com)

Lemon aromas and background jasmine and orange-blossom notes keep this Chardonnay light, while hints of almond give it a smooth finish. This white’s rich crispness makes it an ideal match for seafood. Try it tonight with our lightened-up fish recipes.



For anything on the grill...

Clos de los Siete ($18, wine.com)

Bold fruits keep this deep red crisp, making it a refreshing complement to simple grilled steaks or duck. The bold flavors of the Malbec, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and Petit Verdot blend even stand up to spicy chimichurri and garlic sauces. Serve slightly chilled for an even cleaner taste. Try with these lean steak recipes.