Video of the Week: A Farmer's Market Guide

Farmer’s markets are trendy for a reason--they’re often the best places to get your hands on fresh and seasonal produce.

But you’re not alone if you find yourself perplexed by some of the items you can buy there, or how to best cook and prepare them.

That’s why we headed down to Union Square market here in NYC to talk to the experts--the farmers--to find out more about their produce. Specifically we wanted to know the best ways to cook, prepare, and eat all the gorgeous fruits and vegetables they offer.

From burpless cucumbers to avocado squash to multicolored carrots, here’s what to do with tasty items once you get home. So head out to your local farmer’s market and enjoy the best of what summer has to offer!