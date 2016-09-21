3 Plant-Based Recipes That Taste as Amazing as They Look

Healthy or delicious: If it seems like food has to be one or the other, let us introduce you to McKel Hill. On her popular blog Nutrition Stripped, the registered dietitian nutritionist posts amazing whole-food recipes that are plant-based, gluten- and dairy-free. They're also so beautiful and simple, you’ll want to Pin each and every one. Many of Hill's gorgeous recipes are collected in her new cookbook, also called Nutrition Stripped ($24; amazon.com), and she shared three of those with Health, below. Read on to learn how to make Moroccan zucchini noodles, a radish and apple salad, and turmeric milk that tastes amazing. Oh, and make sure you have a pencil handy—we bet you're going to want to make a shopping list.

Moroccan Marinated Zucchini Noodles

Serves: 4

4 large zucchini

2 satsumas or clementines, peeled

¼ cup olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

1 2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled

2 cloves garlic

Fresh red chile (1 inch long), seeded, if desired

1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro

12 to 15 shredded fresh mint leaves to taste

1 tsp. ras el hanout or ground coriander

Pinch of sea salt

Freshly ground white pepper

Handful of green pea sprouts, crushed pistachios and cashews, chopped fresh mint, chickpeas, for garnish, optional

Create zucchini noodles with a spiralizer according to your model’s instructions or peel the zucchini lengthwise into noodles using a vegetable peeler. Place the noodles in a large bowl and set aside. In a high-speed blender, combine the satsumas or clementines, oil, lemon juice, ginger, garlic, chile, parsley, cilantro, mint, ras el hanout, salt, and white pepper to taste. Blend until combined. Pour the dressing over the zucchini noodles, stir to combine, and adjust the seasonings to taste. Let sit at room temperature for 1 hour or overnight in the refrigerator to marinate. Serve chilled or at room temperature with desired garnishes. Leftovers may be stored in an airtight glass container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Sliced Radish and Apple Salad

Serves: 4 to 6

4 large radishes

2 large green apples

1 large Fuji apple

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. sherry vinegar

1 Tbsp. grated fresh lemon zest

Juice of 1 lemon

1 Tbsp. pure maple syrup

Pinch of sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Thinly sliced fresh mint; olive oil; ¼ cup chopped hazelnuts, toasted, for garnish, optional

Using a mandoline or knife, thinly slice all the radishes and apples to about a ¼-inch thickness. Place the sliced radishes and apples in a large shallow salad bowl. I enjoy alternating the layers of radish and apple; it makes for beautiful presentation and flavor. Drizzle with the oil, vinegar, lemon zest, lemon juice, maple syrup, salt, and pepper to taste and toss. Adjust seasonings to taste. Garnish with the mint, oil, and hazelnuts. Serve immediately. Leftovers may be stored in an airtight glass container in the refrigerator for 2 days.

Tip: Radishes contain great amounts of vitamin C and are digestion friendly owing to their fiber content.

Turmeric Milk

Serves: 2

2 cups almond milk, or full-fat coconut milk

1 Tbsp. coconut oil

1 tsp. ground turmeric

1 cinnamon stick or 1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. grated peeled fresh ginger

Pinch of sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Honey

In a small saucepan, combine the almond milk, oil, turmeric, cinnamon stick, ginger, salt, and pepper to taste and bring to a soft boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Strain the milk through a fine-mesh strainer (discard the solids). The oil will typically float to the top. Using a milk frother, whisk, or immersion blender, blend the oil until the turmeric milk becomes frothy. Stir in as much honey as desired to sweeten, and enjoy warm.

Tip: Black pepper boosts the anti-inflammatory benefits of turmeric, so don't skip it.