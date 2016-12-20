This Protein-Packed Vegetarian Hash Is a Must-Try Breakfast

Let’s face it: Avocado automatically makes any dish taste better. Whether it’s classic guacamole, avocado toast, smoothies, fries, or even brownies, there’s no question that this fruit (yes, it’s technically a fruit!) is ridiculously versatile. What’s more, avocados are a great source of healthy fats; studies suggest that healthy high-fat foods like avocados may help lower levels of “bad” LDL cholesterol and lower inflammation linked to heart disease.

If you’ve been overdoing it on your go-to avocado toast and are looking for a new way to incorporate the superfood into your morning meal, try this tasty Potato, Egg, and Avocado Hash recipe from our sister brand Real Simple. Not only is this hash a delicious way to start your day, but it’s a meat-free meal that’s still packed with filling protein. Watch the video to learn how to make this vegetarian dish for a hearty, crowd-pleasing breakfast.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Begin by boiling a pot of water on your stove. Then add chopped potatoes to the water and cook for six minutes. Next, heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is sizzling, add the cooked potatoes, followed by thinly-sliced red peppers, salt, and pepper. Cook all the ingredients for five minutes. Then add a bunch of sliced scallions and mix until everything is totally incorporated.

After all the ingredients are added, use your wooden spoon to push the mixture and make four wells. Then crack an egg into each well. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover with a lid and cook until the whites are set—this should take about six minutes. Remove your skillet from the heat and garnish with chopped avocados, lime juice, and chopped cilantro.