Healthy Eating on the Cheap: 3 Vegetarian Comfort-Food Recipes



By Jenna Weber

Go vegetarian this week! Portobello mushroom caps take the place of a burger (and taste better too!) when they are slow-roasted and combined with melting goat cheese crumbles on soft rolls. And remember egg salad? Well, this retro classic is back and better than ever—and perfect for lunch boxes! Make the veggie lasagna on a Sunday night and enjoy leftovers all week. Or freeze before baking and bring it out when you're too busy to cook!

Grocery list

4 large portobello mushrooms

1 log soft goat cheese

4 whole-grain hamburger buns

Dijon mustard

Lettuce

1 box "no-bake" lasagna noodles

1 jar of your favorite marinara sauce

8 oz. mushrooms

2 bags (10 oz. each) fresh baby spinach

1 container (15 oz.) ricotta cheese

1 package shredded mozzarella cheese

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 dozen eggs

Mayonnaise

Red-wine vinegar

1 tomato

1 red onion

1 loaf of your favorite bread for sandwiches



Roasted Portobello and Goat Cheese Sandwiches

You'll never believe how delicious and hearty these vegetarian sandwiches are!

Serves 4

4 large portobello mushroom caps, stems twisted off and "gills" scraped out with a spoon

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 tsp. salt, divided

4 tbsp. soft goat cheese

4 whole-grain hamburger buns, for serving

Dijon mustard, for serving

Lettuce, for serving

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees, and line a baking sheet with a piece of aluminum foil.

2. Rub both sides of each mushroom with olive oil and sprinkle generously with salt. Place gill side up on baking sheet and roast for 15 minutes, turning mushroom caps over midway through cooking.

3. To prepare sandwiches, toast hamburger buns (or stick in the oven for the last few minutes of roasting). Spread dijon mustard on each bun and top with lettuce. When mushrooms are done roasting, spread each liberally with goat cheese and place in sandwich.

Spinach and Mushroom Lasagna

Hearty vegetarian comfort food!

Serves 6

1 box "no-bake" lasagna noodles

1 jar of your favorite marinara sauce

8 oz. mushrooms, sliced

2 bags (10 oz. each) fresh baby spinach

1 container (15 oz.) ricotta cheese

1 package shredded mozzarella cheese (about two cups)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 1/2 tbsp. olive oil

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Heat 1 tbsp. olive oil over medium-low heat in large skillet. Add 1 bag spinach and cook until wilted. Remove and place spinach in a bowl and then cook remaining bag. Set cooked spinach aside.

3. Add remaining 1/2 tbsp. olive oil to the skillet and saute mushrooms until tender. Set aside in separate bowl.

4. In third bowl, mix together ricotta cheese, minced garlic, salt, and pepper.

5. Spray 9-by-13-inch pan with cooking spray and pour in about 1/4 cup of pasta sauce to cover bottom. Lay three uncooked lasagna noodles over top. Add a layer of ricotta mixture, then a layer of spinach, then a layer of mushrooms, then a hefty sprinkle of mozzarella cheese. Finish each layer with a 1/4 cup pasta sauce, then repeat with three more noodles. Make two additional layers of noodles, ricotta, spinach, mushrooms, cheese, and sauce, then finish with a final layer of noodles, the rest of the sauce, and more mozzarella cheese.

6. Cover very loosely with tin foil and bake for 50 minutes.

7. After baking, let lasagna cool for 15 minutes.



Egg Salad Sandwiches

Switch your usual turkey and cheese for these simple egg salad sandwiches at lunchtime.

Makes 4 sandwiches

8 eggs, hard boiled

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp. red-wine vinegar

1 tbsp. dijon mustard

1/4 tsp. of salt

Pinch of pepper

Sliced tomato for serving

Sliced red onion for serving

8 slices bread for serving

1. Mash eggs with a fork and add remaining ingredients. Spread on sandwich bread and top with lettuce, onion slices, and tomato. Enjoy!