The Best Healthy Recipes from Valerie Bertinelli's New Cookbook
Actress Valerie Bertinelli shares her stay-slim recipes in a new cookbook.
October 10, 2017
Valerie Bertinelli's favorite healthy recipes
If you're a fan of actress Valerie Bertinelli's Food Network show, you're going to love her recently-released cookbook of the same name, Valerie's Home Cooking ($30; amazon.com). The new book features more than 100 recipes that are perfect for entertaining, from flavorful salads to hearty main dishes to incredible desserts. Also good: many of them are diet-friendly, too. Here, three of Bertinelli's go-to healthy recipes to try this fall.
Bertinelli is a big fan of this 5-minute morning smoothie, which is packed with potassium (from banana), protein (from nut butter), and fiber (from rolled oats). Even better: the addition of cold brew coffee gives this drink a rich, creamy texture and much-needed a.m. caffeine boost.
As far as fall salads go, this one is a classic. Not a fan of Granny Smith apples, or don't have any on hand? Swap pears for the apples if you like, or sprinkle in some dried cranberries for added sweetness.