Try This Recipe for Gluten-Free Carrot Cake Cookies

Carrot cake is one of my absolute favorite desserts in life (I named my blog Carrots 'N' Cake after all!), but it's also quite an indulgent treat, and a good piece of carrot cake doesn't skimp on calories or fat, if you know what I mean.

I would probably eat carrot cake everyday if I could, but I also want to be able to fit into my jeans, so I created a lighter, portion-friendly version of my favorite dessert. They're soft and fluffy with tons of raisins, walnuts, and shredded coconut mixed in just like a real piece of carrot cake, but for a fraction of the calories. And they are gluten free, but I swear you wouldn't know if I didn't tell you!

Ingredients:

1.25 cups almond flour

1 egg

1/3 cup grated carrot

1/2 cup shredded coconut

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1/4 cup honey

1/3 cup canola or vegetable oil

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/8 tsp nutmeg

1/8 tsp salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well until batter is blended evenly.

Use a tablespoon to portion batter onto a greased baking sheet.

Bake cookies for approximately 15-17 minutes.

Remove cookies from baking sheet and allow to cool on wire rack before serving.

Makes 18 cookies

