Try These 3 Recipes for National Raisin Day

Happy National Raisin Day! These tiny snacks are more than just dried up grapes, they're packed with a ton of health benefits.
Low in sodium and high in potassium, raisins may help lower blood pressure. Not a fan of dark raisins? Golden raisins are a bit sweeter and the fiber helps regulate the digestive tract to beat bloat.
Pop a few raisins solo for a filling snack or toss them in one of these recipes.
Lightened Waldorf Salad
Ingredients: Raisins, apple juice, chopped celery, walnuts, Granny Smith apple, fat-free mayonnaise, fat-free apple flavored yogurt
Calories: 93
Try this recipe: Lightened Waldorf Salad
Blackened Salmon with Broccoli Rabe and Raisins
Ingredients: Skinless salmon filets, Cajun seasoning, broccoli rabe, golden raisins, water, shallots, olive oil, kosher salt, lemon
Calories: 378
Try this recipe: Blackened Salmon with Broccoli Rabe and Raisins
Cinnamon-Raisin Bread
Ingredients: Raisins, fat-free milk, brown sugar, dry yeast, all-purpose flour, salt, ground cinnamon, egg substitute, butter, granulated sugar, egg white
Calories: 172
Try this recipe: Cinnamon-Raisin Bread
