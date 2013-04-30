Try These 3 Recipes for National Raisin Day

Happy National Raisin Day! These tiny snacks are more than just dried up grapes, they're packed with a ton of health benefits.

Low in sodium and high in potassium, raisins may help lower blood pressure. Not a fan of dark raisins? Golden raisins are a bit sweeter and the fiber helps regulate the digestive tract to beat bloat.

Pop a few raisins solo for a filling snack or toss them in one of these recipes.

Lightened Waldorf Salad

Ingredients: Raisins, apple juice, chopped celery, walnuts, Granny Smith apple, fat-free mayonnaise, fat-free apple flavored yogurt

Calories: 93

Try this recipe: Lightened Waldorf Salad

Blackened Salmon with Broccoli Rabe and Raisins

Ingredients: Skinless salmon filets, Cajun seasoning, broccoli rabe, golden raisins, water, shallots, olive oil, kosher salt, lemon

Calories: 378

Try this recipe: Blackened Salmon with Broccoli Rabe and Raisins

Cinnamon-Raisin Bread

Ingredients: Raisins, fat-free milk, brown sugar, dry yeast, all-purpose flour, salt, ground cinnamon, egg substitute, butter, granulated sugar, egg white

Calories: 172

Try this recipe: Cinnamon-Raisin Bread

Read more: