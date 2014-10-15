This May Just Be Your New Favorite Salad

Wave goodbye to the Waldorf. Tell the chopped salad itâs getting cut. This Tomato and Roasted Lemon Salad leaves those boring alternatives in the dust. And if you live with a salad hater, it justÂ mightÂ make them a believer.

Sweet tomatoes are nicely balanced by bitter roasted lemon and pomegranate seeds. Serve with fish and roasted potatoes, or turn this side into the main event by adding more parsley and some cooked fregola pasta.

This colorful dish comes from famed chef Yotam Ottolenghi's new veggie-centricÂ cookbook, Plenty More: Vibrant Vegetable CookingÂ from London's Ottolenghi ($22, amazon.com).

Tomato and Roasted Lemon Salad

SERVES FOUR

2 medium lemons, halved crosswise, seeds removed, and cut into paper-thin slices (9 oz)

3 tbsp olive oil

Â½ tsp superfine sugar

8 sage leaves, finely shredded

2 2/3 cups baby tomatoes, yellow or red or a mixture of both, halved

scant Â½ tsp ground allspice

1/3 cup flat-leaf parsley leaves

Â½ cup mint leaves

seeds of 1 small pomegranate (2/3 cup)

1Â½ tbsp pomegranate molasses

Â½ small red onion, thinly sliced (about Â½ cup)

salt and black pepper

Preheat the oven to 325ÂºF.

Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil, add the lemon slices, and blanch for 2 minutes. Drain well, place the lemon in a bowl, and add 1 tablespoon of the oil, Â½ teaspoon salt, the sugar, and the sage. Gently mix and then spread the lemon mixture out on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Place in the oven and cook for 20 minutes, until the lemons have dried out a little. Remove and set aside to cool.

In a bowl, combine the tomatoes, allspice, parsley, mint, pomegranate seeds, pomegranate molasses, onion, the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, Â¼ teaspoon salt, and some freshly ground pepper. Add the lemon slices, stir gently, and serve.









Recipe reprinted with permission from Plenty More: Vibrant Vegetable Cooking from London's Ottolenghi by Yotam Ottolenghi, copyright Â© 2014. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Random House LLC. Photo: Jonathan Lovekin Â© 2014









RELATED: 43 Vegetarian Recipes We Love