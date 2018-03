5 Delicious, Go-To Breakfasts Straight From a Nutritionist

I’m a huge believer in breakfast! The research is strong on its ability to support weight control, prevent late-night overeating, up all-day energy, boost mental performance, and enhance overall health. It’s also a great opportunity to fit in key nutrients that may be impossible to make up for later in the day.

In a previous post (5 Tricks for Easy, Healthy Breakfasts) I noted that some of my clients prefer a savory breakfast, or enjoy having “dinner for breakfast,” while others make “breakfast snacks” (e.g. yogurt with fruit and nuts or hummus with veggies) morning staples. But many people, Health editors included, are curious about what I personally eat for breakfast, so that’s what I’m sharing today.

The truth is I like to mix it up. My breakfast choice depends on my mood, the weather, and how much time I have. But right now, these are my five favorites. I crafted them when I was developing and testing the 100+ recipes for my new book Slim Down Now. Each one made the cut, and they’ve become my go-to a.m. meals of late.

While they're all unique in texture and flavor, and some are hot while others are chilled, they each provide an ideal ratio of veggies, lean protein, good fat, and healthy carbs—the cornerstones of a balanced meal. They also meet my "clean eating" criteria, and they’re easy peasy (you can make the "quiche" ahead of time to eat chilled or reheat). If you give any a try please let me know what you think!

California Omelet

¼ cup minced yellow onion

¼ cup organic low-sodium vegetable broth

1 small vine-ripened tomato, diced

½ teaspoon minced garlic

1/16 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 whole organic egg and 3 whites

¾ cup fresh baby spinach leaves

¼ medium Hass avocado

½ cup black beans

How to make it: In a medium pan over low heat, sauté onions in broth until translucent. Add tomato, garlic, black pepper, and crushed red pepper and sauté for two to three more minutes. Remove veggies from the pan, and set aside. Add whisked eggs to the pan, top with spinach, allow eggs to set, and then carefully flip one side over toward the other. Remove from pan, top with sautéed tomatoes and onions, garnish with sliced avocado, and serve with a heated side of black beans.

Almond Berry Oatmeal

¼ cup vanilla flavored pea protein powder

1/8 cup (2 tablespoons) dry, old-fashioned rolled oats

Dash of ground cinnamon

Hot water, starting with ¼ cup

½ cup fresh strawberries, sliced

2 tablespoons almonds, chopped

1 cup raw veggies, such as sliced cucumber and red bell pepper

How to make it: Stir pea protein powder into oats. Season with cinnamon. Pour hot water into oats and stir (do not add cold water and heat in the microwave), starting with ¼ cup, then adding 1 tablespoon at a time until oatmeal is your desired consistency. Add berries, top with almonds, and enjoy the veggies as a palate cleanser afterward.

Cherry Chocolate Green Goddess Smoothie

1 cup frozen cherries

¾ cup water

¼ cup vanilla flavored pea protein powder

1 cup fresh baby spinach leaves

1 ounce dark chocolate (70% or higher), chopped

1 tablespoon fresh squeezed lime juice

½ teaspoon fresh grated ginger

How to make it: In a blender, puree all of the ingredients, along with a handful of ice if desired until smooth.

Mushroom and Cannellini Bean “Quiche”

¾ cup minced white button mushrooms

¼ cup minced white onion

½ teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon extra virgin coconut oil

½ cup cannellini beans

¼ cup organic low-sodium vegetable broth

1/16 teaspoon each ground black and white pepper

1 medium apple

How to make it: In a medium pan over low heat, sauté mushrooms, onion, and garlic in coconut oil until onions are translucent. In a blender, purée beans with broth and pepper. Pour bean mixture into a small pie tin (5 inches wide, 2 inches deep). Fold in mushroom mixture. Bake in preheated 350°F oven for 25 minutes. Serve with sliced apple wedges.

Pesto Egg Salad

1 whole organic hard-boiled egg and 3 hard-boiled organic egg whites, chopped

¼ cup finely chopped red bell pepper

2 tablespoons minced red onion

1 tablespoon basil pesto

3 large outer romaine leaves

½ cup cooked, chilled quinoa

How to make it: In a small bowl, toss chopped egg with bell pepper, onion, and pesto to coat thoroughly. Spoon egg mixture into romaine leaves, top with quinoa, roll up, and enjoy.

Cynthia Sass is a nutritionist and registered dietitian with master’s degrees in both nutrition science and public health. Frequently seen on national TV, she’s Health’s contributing nutrition editor, and privately counsels clients in New York, Los Angeles, and long distance. Cynthia is currently the sports nutrition consultant to the New York Rangers NHL team and the New York Yankees MLB team, and is board certified as a specialist in sports dietetics. Cynthia is a three time New York Times best selling author, and her brand new book is Slim Down Now: Shed Pounds and Inches with Real Food, Real Fast. Connect with her on Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.