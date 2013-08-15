Thirsty Thursday: Pina Colada With Toasted Coconut Rim

There’s just something about this time of year that makes us crave a little R&R. If you’re not lucky enough to be at the beach, you’ve probably been spending your days dreaming about it. The next best thing? A pina colada, the quintessential vacation drink.

While pina coladas are typically loaded with fat and sugar, our lightened up version is made with all-natural ingredients. It’s packed with real pineapple and coconut--a great combination, with or without an accompanying tropical island. At less than 200 calories per serving, you can sip without sacrificing your swimsuit body.

Bring out the blender, invite a few friends over, and bask in the hazy glow of late summer. (Bonus: If you really want to cut calories, try substituting the milk with coconut water!)

Ingredients: sweetened coconut, fresh pineapple, pineapple juice, light coconut milk, sugar, light rum, ice cubes

Calories: 194

Try this recipe: Pina Colada With Toasted Coconut Rim

Read More: