Thirsty Thursday: Peanut-Butter-Cup Smoothie

Expecting trick-or-treaters tonight? If so, you probably have an industrial sized bag of Halloween candy at home. And while the goodies are ostensibly for the kids, it can be difficult to resist the temptation of that overflowing candy bowl by the door.

Fun-sized chocolate bars may seem innocuous, but these cutesy candies are deceivingly caloric. Just three or four can pack more fat and calories than a full-sized version.

If you don’t feel like you’ll be able to stop after one or two (who can?) may we suggest that you bypass the candy altogether? Instead, whip up your very own peanut butter cup--in smoothie form.

Our peanut-butter-cup smoothie contains all the usual suspects (i.e chocolate and peanut butter) plus bananas, chocolate milk, and yogurt. While the unpronounceable ingredients in commercial chocolate won’t do you any favors, this all-natural alternative packs 8.5 grams of filling protein and 222 mg of calcium.

It's also deliciously creamy and sweet, so we can promise you that this 'healthy' option won't make you feel deprived. In fact, one sip and you'll forget those Reese’s cups in the corner even exist.

Calories: 201

Ingredients: banana, 1% chocolate milk, frozen yogurt, peanut butter, vanilla low-fat yogurt

Try this recipe: Peanut-Butter Cup smoothie