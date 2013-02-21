Thirsty Thursday: Mexican Hot Chocolate

February is the month most of us start pining for spring…even though winter cold will probably be around for weeks to come.

So this week, we’re featuring everyone’s favorite cold-weather drink--hot chocolate!

With the addition of cinnamon, this Mexican hot chocolate becomes an even better way to fight off the cold and the winter blues that settle in this time of year.

Even just the scent of cinnamon may can ease stress and increase alertness. Combine this with the mood-boosting and heart-helping benefits of chocolate and this may be the perfect antidote for cold February days.

Enjoy one while you can, because the warm weather will (hopefully!) be here before we know it!



Try this recipe: Mexican Hot Chocolate

Read more: