Thirsty Thursday: 3 Margarita Recipes for Cinco de Mayo

With Cinco de Mayo this weekend, today’s Thirsty Thursday cocktail is a margarita of course!
You may think these drinks are calorie-laden sugar bombs, but made the right way margaritas don’t have to be off limits. Using fresh lime juice instead of a packaged mix is one easy way to revamp the flavor and calories of your margarita.
Since it’s a special occasion, we’ve decided to give you three lightened up margaritas to choose from. Just make sure you whip up some of these healthy Cinco de Mayo recipes while you’re at it!
Fizzy Margaritas
Ingredients: Lime juice, tequila, seltzer, agave nectar, lime slices, ice
Calories: 90
Try this recipe: Fizzy Margaritas
Strawberry Margaritas
Ingredients: Strawberries, crushed ice, tequila, limes, sugar, Cointreau
Calories: 198
Try this recipe: Strawberry Margaritas
Frozen Margaritas
Ingredients: Limes, salt, Mexican limóns, tequila, Cointreau, superfine sugar, ice
Calories: 179
Try this recipe: Frosty Blended Margaritas
