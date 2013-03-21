Thirsty Thursday: Mangojito

Drink to the new season (Spring is officially here!) with this mango-infused cocktail. At only 197 calories, it won’t hinder you from getting back into swimsuit shape.
Health.com
Drink to the new season (Spring is officially here!) with this mango-infused cocktail.
At only 197 calories, it won’t hinder you from getting back into swimsuit shape.
Pair it with a chopped taco salad with shrimp or a lobster and corn salad with tarragon vinaigrette for a light and satisfying meal.
It's not only low in calories, mango is rich in vitamins A and C. That’s one upgraded mojito!
Mangojito
Ingredients: mint, agave nectar, lime juice, mango nectar, white rum, ice, club soda, fresh mango for garnish
Calories: 197
Try this recipe: Mangojito
Read more: