Thirsty Thursday: Mangojito

Drink to the new season (Spring is officially here!) with this mango-infused cocktail. At only 197 calories, it won’t hinder you from getting back into swimsuit shape.

Alyssa Walter
March 21, 2013


Health.com

Pair it with a chopped taco salad with shrimp or a lobster and corn salad with tarragon vinaigrette for a light and satisfying meal.

It's not only low in calories, mango is rich in vitamins A and C. That’s one upgraded mojito!

Mangojito

Ingredients: mint, agave nectar, lime juice, mango nectar, white rum, ice, club soda, fresh mango for garnish

Calories: 197

Try this recipe: Mangojito

