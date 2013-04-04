Thirsty Thursday: Mango-Avocado Margarita



A smoothie and a cocktail all in one…that’s what you’ll get when you sip on this Mango-Avocado Margarita. The mango and lime juice in this tasty drink packs it with vitamin C, so it’s a healthy indulgence.

As a hangover helper, disease fighter and skin moisturizer feel free to be heavy-handed with the lime!

Plus what better way to start off the month than tropical fruit and tequila?!

If you can’t bear to have a margarita without tacos or you’re just in love with avocados (so are we!) then whip up these Chicken Pomegranate Guac Tacos created by the author of The Biggest Loser Cookbook series, Devin Alexander.

