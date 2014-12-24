What You Need to Know About Fat-Burning Foods

You may have heard that certain foods act as metabolism boosters, allowing you to burn fat faster. While that's sort of true: some eats do in fact torch more calories than others, it doesn't really make much of a difference when it comes to weight loss—at most a couple pounds a year. But hey, sometimes even the tiniest tweaks can be helpful.

Here are three safe, healthy, metabolism-raising eats:



When you drink ice cold, zero-calorie water your body actually burns calories to keep you warm.

The caffeine in coffee may cause metabolic changes that result in a slight uptick in calories burned. (Note of caution: it's not enough to make up for loading up your java with sugar, though.)

And finally, yes, adding a little spice adds some very real burn: it heats up your body, so you torch more calories.

RELATED: Top Fat-Burning Foods

With additional reporting by Hallie Levine