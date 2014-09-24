The Spicy Mac & Cheese That Won’t Ruin Your Diet

Piper Perabo is one of those actresses who pops up all over the place, from film to TV to Broadway plays. But the first time you saw her was probably as a bar-dancing, aspiring songwriter in Coyote Ugly. These days, you can catch her on USA Network’s Covert Affairs as CIA operative Annie Walker. (I assume there’s a lot less bar dancing on that show.) She also happens to be the part-owner of the restaurant Jack’s Wife Freda in SoHo, which brings us to the dish du jour, from the menu of that very restaurant.

While I love a good bowl of cheesy pasta, I don’t exactly feel like getting up and dancing on the bar after eating one. (Not that I would do this anyway. Yikes! This is how rumors get started.)

If you’re looking for a lighter alternative to this spicy, starchy dish, I’ve got one. Mine is loaded up with extra veggies, and the sauce is made from reduced-fat cheeses. Don’t worry, it’s made with real pasta and plenty of spicy peppers… YUM!

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!

Check out the recipe for Hungry Girl’s Spicy Mac and Cheese at PEOPLE Great Ideas.



